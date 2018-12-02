Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensational dance moves, Rani Chatterjee has shared her latest video on her official Instagram account. In the video, the diva can be seen lipsyncing Marathi romantic song Tola Tola. The diva is seen lipsyncing the song with such ease and perfection that it seems like she has crooned the song. Have a look at Rani Chatterjee's latest video here-

With her seductive and sultry dance moves and impressive acting skills, Rani Chatterjee has emerged as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry. As she continues to rule the big screen with her impressive performances, she is no less than a social media star and keeps sharing her hot and breathtaking photos and videos with her fans. On December 2, the diva surprised everyone as she posted a video in which she can be seen lipsyncing Marathi romantic song Tola Tola.

In the video, Rani lipsyncs the song with so perfectly that it seems like she is the one who has crooned the song. Sporting a no-makeup look, Rani looks breathtaking in ethnic attire as her hair brushes her face. However, the highlight of the video is her expressions. Looking at the video, one can state that Rani is giving other female actors of Bhojpuri film industry a run for their money.

Soon after Rani shared the video, it started winning hearts and making fans go gaga over her, all thanks to her massive fanbase and undeniable charm. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments praising Rani’s stunning looks and expressing their love for her.

On the professional front, the trailer of Rani’s upcoming film Rani Weds Raja co-starring Ritesh Pandey has released. In just 4 days, the trailer has garnered more than 1 million views and the on-screen duo are garnering compliments for their spectacular performance.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s stunning photos here:

