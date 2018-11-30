Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram post is super fun and you just can't afford to miss it. We are already familiar with the fact that the Bhojpuri diva barely misses a chance to share updates about her professional and personal details on Instagram and her fans just love this about her. The diva boasts of 189k followers on Instagram and it proves that she just love entertaining with her fun-filled posts.

Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram post is super fun and you just can’t afford to miss it. We are already familiar with the fact that the Bhojpuri diva barely misses a chance to share updates about her professional and personal details on Instagram and her fans just love this about her. The diva boasts of 189k followers on Instagram and it proves that she just love entertaining with her fun-filled posts. A couple of hours ago, Rani has posted a new video on her Instagram handle and like all her previous posts, she has just nailed this one too.

The post carries a Tik Tok video that features Rani along with friend lip-syncing to the beats of Honey Singh’s classic Lagdi Mainu. The video has already garnered over thousands of views and the numbers are just moutning with electric pace. Coming to the comment section, the fans have been pouring wishes and compliments for the diva. Before we say much, take a look at the video:

Isn’t that just awesome? Rani has just nailed the video with her expressions and acting skills. Well, it is not the only video featuring Rani that has been lauded by the audience. There are thousands of such videos that Rani has posted on her Instagram profile and we have chosen some of the best from her profile that we can bet are worth watching. Here are the videos:

