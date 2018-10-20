Bhojpuri sensations Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey rule hearts with her sensational dance moves and sizzling looks. As Akshara's song Dhoka Deti Hai continues to break records, the two ladies reunited to surprise their fans and celebrate the success of the song. Needless to say, their dancing videos have taken social media by storm.

When it comes to ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with their sizzling dance moves and undeniable charm, there is no one like Bhojpuri sensations Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey. Owing to their massive popularity, the divas never fail to make the audience groove with them on their super-hit dance numbers and make them go gaga over them.

As Akshara Singh’s latest dance video Dhoka Deti Hai opposite Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav continues to take social media by storm and rake it a million viewers, the two beauties reunited to celebrate the success of the same. As a pleasant surprise for their fans, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account on October 19 to share a dance video in which she and Akshara can be seen grooving on Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherji’s hit song Piya Piya O Piya from the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Sharing the video with her fans and followers, Amrapali referred to Akshara as her eternal Piya. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on a bed looking absolutely adorable. While Akshara is looking as cute as ever in a chequered off-shoulder dress, Amrapali is her natural self in a red and black off shoulder top styled with ripped denim. With this, she also shared a video in which the duo can be seen lipsyncing on Dhoka Deti Hai.

After the duo shared the video on their account, their fans and followers flooded the comment section with their compliments appreciating their amazing bond despite being strong competitors in the industry.

Released just 5 days ago, Dhoka Deti Hai has crossed 6 million views on YouTube. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Jain and penned by Shyam Dehati, the song is from the film Balam Ji Love You.

Have a look at Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey’s stunning photos:

