Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri industry is one of the industries where we can find some of the most beautiful actresses. One of them is Rani Chatterjee, who has mesmerised her fans with some hot and sizzling performances till date. Here are the hottest videos of all time of Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee that will make you drool.

Rani Chatterjee has made a huge fan base on social media and is one of the most active users. The beautiful actress has given some of the hit Bhojpuri songs for fans to shake their legs till date which is still garnering millions of views on YouTube. The actress has made a mark with her outings lately and seems to sizzle in almost every video she features in. The diva was recently seen in a video where she has flaunted her curves dancing to the tune of the Nora Fatehi’s popular Bollywood song Kamariya from the film Stree.

Rani Chatterjee is soon going to be seen in the upcoming Bhojpuri flick Rani Weds Raja opposite Ritesh Pandey. The trailer of the film is already out on YouTube and to everyone’s surprise it has garnered more than 1.5 million views within one month from its release. Check out the hottest videos of Rani Chatterjee here:

