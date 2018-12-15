Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee has mesmerised the audience with her sensuous performances till date and the diva is undoubtedly going to continue this trend in the Bhojpuri industry for sure. Rani Chatterjee's has recently posted photo on her Instagram which is all about beauty, check out here.

Rani Chatterjee, the sensational Bhojpuri queen has been one of the consistent actors’ who has delivered some sizzling hot performances onscreen. The diva is known to be very active in using social media who always steals the hearts of her fans through her sultry expressions. From being one of the most followed actors’ in the Bhojpuri industry to giving super sensitive performances with her co-stars, Rani Chatterjee is one who could make you drool.

The actor has recently shared a photo on her official Instagram handle, where she is seen wearing a dupatta, Maang Tikka and bangles all in the colour that usually in Bollywood defines a young girl, which is pink. The photo is actually a still from the song Tohar Naikhe Kouno Jod Tu Bejod BADU HO taken from The sexy actor is Rani Chatterjee has made several Bhojpuri films and her videos on Youtube has crossed millions of views.

Recently, the actor had also shared a video where she dances to the tune of Bollywood song Kamariya from the film Stree featuring none other than the sizzling Nora Fatehi. Rani shows her belly movements in video mesmerising her fans to the core.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More