Rani Chatterjee latest photo: Known to take social media by storm with her sensational avatar, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee has shared her latest photo! Looking sizzling in her gym attire, Rani Chatterjee will kickstart your weekend with her glamorous avatar. After the hot actor shared her latest photo, the comment section has been bombarded with compliments appreciating her beauty.

Rani Chatterjee latest photo: Ruling the silver screen with her sensational dance moves and curvaceous figure, Rani Chatterjee has shined through as one of the most admired ladies of Bhojpuri cinema. As she mesmerises her fans with her sexy latkas and jhatkas, the diva has built a loyal army of fans which love her immensely and make her rule over social media. Taking the social media by a storm, the queen of hearts shared her latest selfie that has left fans asking for more.

Sharing her post-work-out selfie, the diva looks stunning in a red-shirt. However, what is stealing all the attention in the photo is her luscious lips and mesmerising eyes. With this photo, the diva has made sure that her fans fall in love with her all over again.

In the caption, Rani stated that while our life is small, the challenges are big. And this is what makes our lives exciting. Garnering over 2,644 likes, the comment section of the photo has been bombarded with compliments appreciating her beauty and good looks.

Before this, Rani made headlines as she shared too hot to handle pool photos and videos with her close friend Nidhi Jha. As the duo raised temperatures in the pool with their dance moves and amazing bond, the photos ended up taking over social media and making headlines.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More