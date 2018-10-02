Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to charm her fans with her gorgeous looks and this time was no different. Taking the social media by storm, Rani shared her latest photo on October 2 in which she looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the diva shared a post-workout selfie in which she is charming everyone with her mesmerising eyes.

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee rules hearts and she knows it. Known for ruling the silver screen with her sensational dance moves, the queen of hearts is also a social media sensation and leaves no stone unturned to mesmerise the audience with her captivating looks. On October 2, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rani posted a selfie in which she is flaunting a no-makeup look. In the photo, the diva looks enchanting as she rests on a bench in a park. Looking at the photo, one can say that her brown eyes are stealing all the attention and making everyone weak in the knees. While she chose not to write any caption, Rani communicated a lot with her hashtags like life is beautiful and morning vibes.

After she shared the photo, her fans and followers flooded the comment section of the photo with compliments and told her that she looks like an angel. Within 5 hours, the photo has garnered over 1368 likes and the number is only increasing minute by minute.

Earlier this week, Rani took over social media after she posted a dance video. Dressed in a bright pink top paired with black yoga pants and sports shoes, the diva can be seen dancing on Urvashi Rautela’s song Gal Ban Gayi.

Check out Rani Chatterjee’s Instagram photos in which she looks effortlessly beautiful:

