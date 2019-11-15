Bhojpuri: Rani Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan's chemistry in their latest song Pailu Tu Mast Jawani Chikhe Ke Man Karata is just something you would not want to miss. Check out the Bhojpuri song that will make you shake a leg this season.

Bhojpuri: Actor Raini Chatterjee, who has been known to be ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her hot performances and item numbers is once again back with another number that stars Ravi Kishan. The song has been sung by Kalpana and has Rani Chatterjee groove to the song alongside actor Ravi Kishan. The song has been titled Pailu Tu Mast Jawani Chikhe Ke Man Karata and Rani’s chemistry with Ravi is some sweet cake you would not want to miss this season.

According to the latest reports, the Music video song which features Rani Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan has garnered more than 75 thousand views on YouTube and still counting. The song is a part of the Bhojpuri movie Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charittar Ba and is known to have been directed by Santosh Mishra, who has also written the story. Neha Tiwari had turned a producer for the film.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song,’Pailu Tu Mast Jawani’ was written by Pyare Lal Yadav while Madhukar Anand composed the music for it. The film had Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee, and Anjana Singh and Manoj K. Pandey in the lead roles and is known to have done well at the regional level of the cinema industry.

Check out Kalpana’s hit Bhojpuri song starring Rani Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan that will make you shake a leg this season.

Rani will soon be seen in the upcoming action-romantic-drama Lady Singham, where she will romance Gaurav Jha. She had recently wrapped up the shooting of the film which also features Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. Shakti plays the role of an antagonist in the film. Moreover, on the work front, Rani is gearing up for other films like ‘Chotki Thakurain, Kasam Durga Ki, Rani Weds Raja, Herapheri and Teri Meharbaniyan which will entertain the Bhojpuri audiences soon.

