Sapna Choudhary'S dance number 'Teri Aakhya ka Yo Kajal' is truly an electrifying song that can create some electric waves inside one body making them start tapping their feet. And this has been proved as even Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is seen dancing to the Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya ka Yo Kajal'. Check out the video here.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most sought-after dancers in the entertainment today and this can’t be denied that people start tapping their feet seeing her perform onscreen or onstage. And the latest update about the sensational dancer is that she is even being followed by popular Bhojpuri actresses.

It has been reported that Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sizzling hot performances onscreen with many Bhojpuri actors recently took to her Instagram account to post a dance video where she is seen performing to Sapna Choudhary’s sensational dance number ‘Teri Aakhya ka Yo Kajal’. Check out Rani Chatterjee’s dance video on the popular Bhojpuri song here:

Meanwhile, Rani Chatterjee is known to be a Youtube sensation for her hilarious videos on the social media platform. The actress has delivered some of the most sizzling performances in Bhojpuri with several c-stars in the Bhojpuri industry.

