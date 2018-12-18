Rani Chatterjee, one of the hottest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is all set to be seen in the upcoming song Rani Weds Raja where she is paired with Ritesh Pandey. The duo's sizzling chemistry is worth a look in the fresh stills from the set. Take a look at the photos here.

Bhojpuri cinema is one of the most sizzling topics in the entertainment industry today and if we talk about the heroines in the film industry, then several names will pop up in our minds. However, one of the sexiest and beautiful actresses among all is none other than Rani Chatterjee. The Bhojpuri sensation is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Rani Weds Raja where she will be romancing actor Ritesh Pandey.

The film’s trailer was recently launched on YouTube which has already garnered a lot of views within a few hours. As per reports, the video has crossed over 1.5 million views in less than a month from its release date. The audience has given a positive response after the first look of the film was released. Meanwhile, the fresh stills from their film were shared by the makers of the film which have created a buzz among the audience.

Check out the photos here:

