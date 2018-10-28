Amrapali Dubey is known for her fantastic on-screen presence and her ability to single-handedly woo the audience with her acting and dance moves. She is a class actor, a phenomenal singer and an exhilarating dancer. Dubey's movies often are commercial blockbusters while her item songs are major hits, not only among Bhojpuri audience but everywhere across the country.

It was a double treat for Bhojpuri cinema fans when reigning queen Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle and posted a sweet video with her fellow Bhojpuri actress and close friend Akshara Singh. In the video, the two stunning divas can be seen lipsyncing the Hindi song Chunari Chunari from Salman Khan’s film Biwi No 1 and give a sneak peek of their acting class to their fans. In another picture of her, a cute-looking Miss Dubey shared a picture with another Bhojpuri heartthrob Pawan Singh. The two made a fantastic picture together as the fans just couldn’t stop showering praises on them.

She has a following of over 1 lakh fans on Instagram and every time she posts a picture or a video on the image-sharing platform, she receives an enormous amount of praise. She keeps posting pictures from photo shoots, holiday destinations, award functions and various other locations.

