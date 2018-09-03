The Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa of the glam world is back with a treat for her fans. The sexy lady took to her official Instagram account to share a hot photo with her best friend Riya Singh. With a bindi, the beauty as always took the social media on storm and in just a few hours garnered thousands of likes on her photo.

The Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa of the glam world is back with a treat for her fans. The sexy lady took to her official Instagram account to share a hot photo with her best friend Riya Singh. With a bindi, the beauty as always took the social media on storm and in just a few hours garnered thousands of likes on her photo. Well, Monalisa knows how to entertain her fans and quite often posts her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on social media. Monalisa in her post wrote, “What I Love Most About My Home Is Who I Share It With.”

This is not the first time that the gorgeous lady took to her social media handle to share her hot photos with bestie Riya. Earlier, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema shared her restaurant photos with Singh to wish her a very happy birthday.

Monalisa is currently seen essaying the role of a Daayan, Mohana in Gul Khan’s show Nazar. The supernatural thriller that airs on Star plus stars television actors like Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput, Smita Bansal and Ritu Chaudhary in the pivotal roles. Sexy lady known for her curves recently shared her video from the sets of Nazar. In order to make her fans go crazy, Lisa in her post wrote, “when Mohona Comes out From the Casket … what happens? Trapped By the Mantras. stay tuned for more excitement.”

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Youtube queen Amrapali Dubey wishes fans on Janmashtami, see photo

The Bhojpuri sensation came to light after she entered the Bigg Boss house for season 11 in 2017. Her innocence and of course curvy looks set the house and internet on fire. Apart from television, she was recently seen in Rajkumar R. Pandey’s Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 starring Pradeep Pandey, Rahul Dev, Shubhi Sharma, Surabhi Shukla and KK Goswami.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More