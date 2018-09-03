Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh today, September 3 took to her official Instagram account to wish her huge fan following a very happy Krishna Janmashtami. With series of Instagram post, curvy queen shared the photos of her mini mandir (temple) at home and an adorable kid, dressed up like Lord Krishna.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh today, September 3 took to her official Instagram account to wish her huge fan following a very happy Krishna Janmashtami. With series of Instagram post, curvy queen shared the photos of her mini mandir (temple) at home and an adorable kid, dressed up like Lord Krishna. Known for her sexy moves and not to be missed lip sing of Charti Jawaani Teri Chaal Mastaani, Akshara is one of the sexiest and hot actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. Take a look at the cute photos she shared on her social media handle.

Talking about work, the 30-year-old Bhojpuri sensation was last seen in Maa Tujhe Salaam. Aslam Sheikh directorial, Maa Tujhe Salaam starred Bhojpuri actors like Madhu Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Nuri Parves and master Harshit. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming thrillers like Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh and Majanua.

Before we talk more about her upcoming exciting projects, take a look at her Chadti Deewani Meri Chaal Mastani videos that she posted on her official Instagram account.

She will be seen sharing the screen with Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya. Helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Babua Bawali is bank rolled by Amit Krishna Shrivastav and Vivek Singh. Presented by Krishnaz Filmz, the film starring the sexy lady will hit the theatres next year.

Not one or two, there are end number videos that the sexy lady has uploaded to make sure her fans are not left disappointed. Take a look at some of her musically clips.

