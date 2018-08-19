Akshara Singh posted a new picture on her Instagram handle which has taken the Internet by storm. The photo has garnered over thousands of likes and the fans could not stop themselves from pouring in compliments for the Bhojpuri diva.

Ever since her debut in 2011, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh has been making the headlines and ruling the social media with her hot and sexy photos. She is undoubtedly ruling the Bhojpuri cinema and considered as one of the most bankable actors in the cinema. The actor recently posted a series of hot pictures on Instagram which has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a floral violet dress, the actor is looking too adorable to handle. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Every flower blooms on its own time😊,” and it totally justifies the actor’s beauty.

The photo has garnered over thousands of likes and the fans could not stop themselves from pouring in compliments for the Bhojpuri diva. Most of the compliment on the post reads, “Super, Ek no., I like you akshara ji, Hot” are some of the comments from many others.

Akshara made her debut with the film Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye back in 2011, and after that, there was no turning back for her. Akshara Singh became a household name after she appeared in the TV series Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. After making her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema, it took no time for Akshara to become a star of Bhojpuri cinema.

Akshara has worked opposite to almost every star in Bhojpuri cinema including Ravi Kisan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav among others. Besides this, Akshara has also appeared in a series of YouTube songs. And every time she appeared in any video song on the video sharing site, the video has garnered over millions of likes. Also, the photos and videos the actor shares on her Instagram handle have also taken the Instagram by storm in the past times.

