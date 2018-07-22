The much-awaited Bigg Boss 12 has already been creating a lot of buzz on social media all thanks to the interesting list of the anticipated contestants on the show. According to speculations, Aditya Pancholi, Sunil Grover, Radhe Maa, Naitik Nagda, Sapna Vyas Patel, Sunil Grover, Bhuvan Bam are expected to be a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. However, nothing is confirmed as of now, but the latest reports suggest that Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh will be participating in the much-awaited season of the reality show which is hosted by none others than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Akshara is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and is also a social media sensation. May it be her dance videos with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh or her sultry photos on her Instagram account; Akshara Singh takes social media by storm when she shares her photos on her Instagram account.

Before Akshara Singh, another Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss and reached the finals.

Monalisa became a household name after participating in the show hosted by Salman Khan and it will be interesting to see if Akshara Singh enters the show now.

Akshara Singh is already a big star all thanks to her YouTube videos which cross millions of views in no time. Before this, speculations of British porn star Danny D participating in the controversial show started doing rounds on social media and these reports have made the wait for the 12th season of Bigg Boss even more difficult.

Bigg Boss, which is one of the most popular reality telly show, will air on television earlier this year. The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, used to begin in October every year but this time the show will start in September.

