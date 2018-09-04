Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who is known for her sexy item numbers, melodious voice and amazing acting skills, has been sharing some sultry and hot photos on her Instagram account which making her fans go crazy!

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who is known for her sexy item numbers, melodious voice and amazing acting skills, has been sharing some sultry and hot photos on her Instagram account which making her fans go crazy! In her latest photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a sexy blue top and what is making her look even more stunning is her pink lipstick and black eyeliner on those big beautiful eyes and the photo has been breaking the Internet.

Akshara Singh has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years now and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among others.

She is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn and has delivered some major Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Gunday, Pawan Raja, Chalo Baag Chale, Khabhi Khushi Kabhi Ggum, among others.

Akshara Singh is also blessed with a melodious voice and keeps sharing her videos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm. Akshara Singh has a huge fan following on social media and has now become a social media sensation.

