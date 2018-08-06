Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who sets the Internet on fire with her sexy photos and sultry videos, has once again taken social media by storm after the Bhojpuri queen shared a video on her Instagram account on Monday. In the video, we see Akshara initially dressed in Indian attire and is al covered but she suddenly takes the cloth off her body and flaunts her sexy looks and hot body curves.

The video has gone viral on social media and everyone has loved her bold video. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films will all the top Bhojpuri actors. Her dance video goes viral in no time and garners millions of views on video-sharing app TouTube.

Akshara, who initially started her career with working in television shows like Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn.

She then made it big in the Bhojpuri film industry by working with Bhojpuri superstars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesar Lal Yadav, among many others. The Bhojpuri diva recently grabbed all headlines when she said that she has been approached to be a part of the new season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss for its 12th season which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Fans are very excited to see Akshara Singh inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Akshara recently won millions of hearts when she shared a video in which she was singing the revised version of Dilbar song from John Abraham’s upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. Besides being a good actor and a phenomenal dancer, Akshara is a very good singer as well. She keeps updating her fans about her projects and keeps treating them by sharing sexy videos and photos on her Instagram account!

