Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey has broken many hearts after revealed that she is in a relationship. In a Q/A round on her official Instagram account, when the diva was asked about her relationship status, Amrapali admitted that she is in a relationship but did not reveal who he is.

Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey, who is known for raising temperatures on-screen with her sizzling chartbusters, has broken million hearts after admitting that she is in a relationship. The Hit Siren revealed her relationship status on her official Instagram account where she was responding to her fans’ questions. When one of the Instagram users asked Amrapali if she is in a relationship, she responded with oh yes and added that she is. Although the diva did open up about relationship status, she did not spill any more details and kept the name of her love interest a secret.

After Amrapali opened up about the same, several fans were left in a tizzy about who might be the lucky one. Meanwhile, Amrapali is ruling the social media with her spectacular dance moves, sizzling pictures and mesmerising expressions that has won her the title of Bhojpuri YouTube Queen.

Also Read: Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling belly dance on Tohare Khatir has taken social media by storm! Watch video

Speaking about the same, the diva shares a crackling chemistry with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua in the entertainment industry. Previously seen in films like Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Aashik Awaara, Patna Se Pakistan and Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, the duo has emerged as one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bhojpuri cinema and set the screens on fire with the scorching chemistry between the duo.

Last seen in Border, Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen in upcoming films like Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal London and Jai Veeru.

Also Read: Amrapali Dubey’s chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Chehra Tohar teaser is raising the temperature!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More