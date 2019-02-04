Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey recently attended the birthday bash of her close friend and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. For the bash, Amrapali opted for a high-slit green gown and looked absolutely stunning in it. The actor shared the photos of the birthday bash on her official Instagram account. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the most loved and bankable couples of Bhojpuri film industry.

One of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry-Amrapali Dubey is leading the race not only at the cinema screens but also in the heart of fans. It is her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua that often ends up fluttering hearts. On Sunday, Amrapali attended the birthday bash of Nirahua with her friend and another Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh. A few hours ago, she took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the birthday bash and she looks ravishing as always.

Donning a green body-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit, Amrapali looks smoking hot in her latest Instagram photos. To complete the look, Amrapali opted for a classic wristwatch, minimal makeup and straight hair. In the photos shared by Amrapali, the Bhojpuri sensation can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with Akshara Singh, who is seen dressed in a peach gown. Meanwhile, Amrapali can be seen posing for a selfie with Nirahua in another photo against the backdrop of a Happy Birthday Nirahua poster.

Looking uber hot in the green gown, Amrapali is making it difficult for everyone to take eyes off her. Shared just a few hours ago, the latest photos of Amrapali are going viral on Bhojpuri circuits and her fanpages. Garnering over 26, 482 likes, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a wave of compliments and praises.

Workwise, Amrapali Dubey was recently seen in the film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Post this, the actor will be seen in films like Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2.

