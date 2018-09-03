Bhojpuri sensational couple Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh, who have previously collaborated in the film Satya (2017) are all set to reunite for Shashank Rai’s film Sher Singh. As the actors currently shoot for the film in Jodhpur, the makers of the film unveiled the first poster of the film. Featuring Pawan Singh as a fierce hero, the first look of the film has taken social media with a storm.
Before the official announcement of the film, Amrapali shared a beautiful video on her official Instagram account co-starring Pawan Singh. In the video, Amrapali could be seen flaunting her sensational dance moves on Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s song Tenu Leke’ from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Stealing hearts in a sheer black top paired with a black bralet and blue shorts, Amrapali looks too hot to handle in the video as she lipsyncs the song with Pawan Singh. Soon after, she shared a photo of her sexy outfit on her official Instagram account.
Also Read: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh extends her wishes for Janmashtami with a sizzling photo
Speaking about the film, the diva had earlier revealed to a Bhojpuri daily that she is enjoying a lot while shooting for the film. With an interesting story of the film, Amrapali and Pawan-starrer is being filmed with a completely different concept. On being quipped about her sensational chemistry with Pawan Singh, she stated that people already like her chemistry with him and they will like it more with this film. She has already shot for a song with him and since then her understanding with Pawan has become very good.
Also Read: Disha Patani looks drop dead gorgeous in her red hot avatar, see photo
With almost 120K followers on her official Instagram account, Amrapali Dubey is a social media sensation. After making her debut in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, she has emerged as one of the most sensational divas of Bhojpuri cinema. She is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.
Check out Amrapali Dubey’s hot and sexy photos that will race your hearts: