Wishing Monalisa aka Antara Biswas a happy birthday on social media, Amrapali Dubey shared a beautiful throwback photo with the lady. The two superstars of Bhojpuri industry were seen sharing the screen for a blockbuster Raja Babu. The superhit movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua was released in 2015.

Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa photos: Be it Amrapali Dubey or Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, both the stunning ladies are are ruling the Bhojpuri industry like divas. From their sensuous dance moves to mesmerising performances in Bhojpuri films, the two have never disappointed their massive audience when it comes to acting and killer expressions. While Amrapali Dubey is currently busy enjoying the success of her latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar.

As Monalisa aka Antara Biswas celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday i.e. November 21, Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey’s fan page took to their account to share a beautiful photo of the two gorgeous ladies from Bhojpuri world. Wishing Monalisa a happy birthday, Amrapali’s fan page made sure they shared an adorable photo of the duo who have worked together in few Bhojpuri films. Talking about the post, both the divas are seen all decked up in the Indian attire with a simple makeup and good hairdo.

Take a look at the beautiful photo shared by Amrapali fans:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa have worked in a Bhojpuri blockbuster Raja Babu starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Sanjay Pandey. The film was helmed by Manjul Thakur. Currently, Amrapali Dubey who is rumoured to be the lady love of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London. On the other hand, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 starring Pradeep Pandey, is seen in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

