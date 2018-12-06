Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell Anjana Singh recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her emotions on achieving 200k followers on Instagram. She shared a photo of her, thanking her followers for their love and support over the years.

Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh, recently took to her official Instagram, to share her happiness and emotions on achieving 200k followers on Instagram. The actor uploaded a picture, thanking and appreciating her followers on social media. In the picture, the diva is looking marvelous, wearing a black hot dress. With heavy earrings and subtle makeup, the actor kills the Internet by her hot and bold expressions. In just a few hours of the upload, like everytime the picture garnered over numerous likes and comments by her fans which proves that the hottie is her fans favorite.

The diva is from Lucknow and is known for spreading her magic in Bhojpuri film and Television Serials. She made her film debut in – Ek Aur Faulad in 2012 and Television debut –Bhag Na Bache Koi. She has also tried her hand in Oriya film–Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu in the year 2016. She is also very popular for her hit videos on the video-sharing platform–Youtube. Her videos usually gather a million views which proves that the diva rules over her fans heart. The hottie never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her professional and personal updates.

Some of her hit Bhojpuri projects are –Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Khoon Bhari Maang, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Love Aur Rajneeti, Nagraj and Sanki Daroga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More