Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is sexy and she knows it! The diva raises the temperature with every Instagram post of her and this time too, she has created a buzz with this adorable picture. Kajal Raghwani fans must be wondering what is that one thing that makes her go week in knees! Well, we have guessed it right, it is an ice-cream. Don't believe us? Here's proof!

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani grabs headlines every now and then. Be it the Bhojpuri super hit songs with her sexy moves or her stunning Instagram photos, she manages to catch the attention almost every time! The diva has become a social media star with her astonishing photo updates and there is massive fan following garnered by her.

Continuing to win hearts, a fan page of Kajal Raghwanmi shared an adorable photo of her today and it is enough to leave you surprised. Every Kajal Raghwani fan will be happy to know what the actor loves the most. Well, its an ice-cream. Kajal Raghwani can be seen clicking a selfie with a chocolate ice-cream and we are loving it. The diva looks very happy in the photo and she is looking cute as ever. Take a look!

Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many super hit movies like Sangharsh, Dabangg Sarkar and Balam Ji Love You. She has featured with many successful actors but is mostly loved with Khesari Lal Yadav. This is not the first time she has taken the internet by a storm with her sensuous expressions, she keeps on impressing fans every now and then. The Instagram timeline of Kajal Raghwani is full of stunning stills, here are some of the best!

