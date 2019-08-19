Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri actress and Hindi television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy off-shoulder white short dress has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas flaunting her sexy and curvy body.

Her toned legs and the sexy figure is too hot to handle! Monalisa’s raw look in the photo is making all her millions of fans and followers go mad and the photo has stormed the Internet as the diva is looking stunning and mesmerising. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is also a popular television actress who is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri television industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently working in popular Hindi television show Nazar which airs on Star Plus. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shot to fame after she participated in the 10th season of popular and controversial Indian television reality show Bigg Boss where she gained all the attention after she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on social media platforms which go viral in no time and set the Internet ablaze. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Odia and Hind movies.

She is also a phenomenal dancer and has also been a part of several reality TV shows apart from Bigg Boss such as Nach Baliye.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App