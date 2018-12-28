Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks super hot in her recent uploads on Instagram, dressed in various outfits. Monalisa is currently portraying a negative role in Teleserial–Nazar with co-stars Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. The diva has about 1.4 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of being her fans favourite.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most reliable and trending actors of the regional film Industry. The hottie leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her recent hot updates on social media. The diva has in all done more than 200 Bhojpuri films and flourishes herself well in every role on-screen whether it be Hindi serials or commercials. Recently, the diva took the Internet by storm with her multiple uploads.

The actor is looking fabulous dressed in different outfits. It seems the diva excels in dressing up well for every occasion and has excellent fashion sense. Rather it is traditional saree, stylish gown, sexy dress or a Bengali avatar, she carries everything with utmost flair. The Internet sensation kills social media almost every day and has about 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform–Instagram and excels in every field. Currently, the is doing an Indian supernatural series–Nazar with co-stars Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. The show is produced by Gul Khan and is currently high on TRP charts. Monalisa gained more popularity after appearing in Salman Khan’s famous show–Bigg Boss season 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More