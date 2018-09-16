Monalisa, the Bhojpuri beauty has once again given an opportunity to the paparazzi for following her. The diva has recently shared a picture of hers in which she is looking like an angel. The beautiful actress is currently seen in the Star Plus serial Nazar, where she plays an antagonist.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who is portraying the character of Mohona in the Star Plus daily soap Nazar always surprises her fans with her ever beautiful portraits she uploads on her Instagram. The diva has been one of the most sizzling and hot actresses dwelling in the Bhojpuri industry today. The beautiful actress has recently posted a picture where she is seen wearing a gorgeous halter neck blue floral print gown in which she is looking ravishing.

Monalisa is known to be very active in handling her social media accounts and the diva often stuns her fans with her mesmerising pictures. Check out her latest Instagram photo that will refresh your coming weekdays.

