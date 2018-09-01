Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to charm the audience with her sizzling hot looks and sensuous persona. Taking the hotness quotient to the next level, Monalisa shared her latest photo in which she is raising temperatures in a sexy red dress. Complimenting her well-toned body perfectly, Monalisa is seen adding oomph to the photo with her spectacular expressions.

Hold your heart as Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to charm you with her latest photo. Known to take the social media with a storm with her sizzling photos, Monalisa sent her fans into a meltdown as soon as she posted the photo. Flaunting her curvaceous body, Monalisa looked ethereal in a strappy red dress that accentuated her beauty. Looking like an absolute diva, Monalisa flaunted her well-toned body in a sexy red dress like never before. Complimenting her perfectly, the dress is accentuating her collar bones while the cut out at her mid-riff is only fueling the hotness quotient even more.

Earlier this week, Monalisa turned heads as she sizzled the screens in a cold shoulder navy blue floral mini dress. Looking like a million bucks, Monalisa is seen striking a pose like Marilyn Monroe. Adding the oomph factor to her look, Monalisa let her tresses open and paired the outfit with pink tasselled earrings.

Starring in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. The diva reached other heights of popularity with her stint in popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 11, in which she made headlines after she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Venturing into the small screen, Monalisa is now charming the fans with her stint in the show Nazar on Star Plus as a sexy daayan.

