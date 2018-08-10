Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to mesmerise her fans with her latest photo. Propagating the message of self-love, Monalisa can be seen looking uber-hot in a pink top paired with denim black shorts.

As Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa continues to charm the audience on the small screen with her latest show Nazar, the diva is back to steal all the attention on social media with her latest photo. Dressed in a pink tank top paired with denim shorts, Monalisa looks absolutely breathtaking as she propagates self-love in the caption.

With over 125 films to her account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rules over the hearts of millions and is known to send shock waves with her uber hot and gorgeous photos. Be it a saree or carrying off a western look, the diva does it with absolute grace and charm. Apart from her power-packed performances in Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

However, her popularity reached unimaginable heights after she featured on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. The diva made headlines as she tied the knot with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the show itself.

Speaking about her show Nazar that launched on Star Plus last week, Monalisa stated that she could never imagine getting such a grand break. On being quipped about her character, Monalisa stated that when she will be in a human form, the audience will see her as a sexy seductress while in a dayan form she will be seen in long braids, backwards-facing feet and long nails. She further added that it is a really exciting phase for her as people have seen films on dayan but it will be the film time that such a show would be airing on Indian Television.

