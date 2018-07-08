Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, is known to raise temperatures with her sizzling dance moves and breathtaking acting skills. On July 7, the actor surprised everyone as she stole hearts with her latest photos and set the screens on fire in a red hot gown.

From grabbing eyeballs with her spectacular acting skills and dance moves, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, has emerged as one of the hottest and the most talented actors of the Bhojpuri Film Industry. As the actor continues to raise temperatures with her breathtaking photos, the diva, on July 7th, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo from her gig in Raipur. In the photo, Monalisa can be seen flaunting a red and golden gown designed by the label Avigna and styled it with golden earrings and a choker by the jewel gallery.

Styled by Shruti Birla, the diva kept her look glamorous with red lipstick, making the look picture-perfect. After raising the temperatures with her sensuous look, Monalisa posted a collage of her photo performing on the stage looking like an absolute diva.

Having been a part of over 125 Bhojpuri films and featuring in Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, Mona Lisa has carved out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Considered as one of the most sought after actors, the diva also features as one of the highest paid actors of Bhojpuri film industry.

After featuring in Bhojpuri films like Sarkar Raj, Suhag, Saiyan Toofani, Budhwa Tamtamwala and Rakhtbhoomi, Monalisa made her Bollywood debut with the film Blackmail starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty and rose to fame with the song Tauba Tauba opposite Amin Gazi.

However, the diva emerged as a household name after she featured on Season 10 of Indian reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. During the course of the show, Monalisa made headlines as she tied the knot with Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house.

