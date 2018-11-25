Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses a golden opportunity to treat her fans with hot and sexy photos. From her sizzling pictures in Indian attire to sultry dance moves in the Instagram videos, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is the new social media sensation.

Monalisa photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Antara Biswas never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks and of course the sweet personality. After setting the YouTube on fire with sexy and sultry dance videos, Monalisa is now all set to rule the Indian telly world with her hotness. The stunning lady who is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle on November 25 to treat her fans.

With a beautiful quote stating, “True beauty is born through our actions and inspirations, and in the kindness, we offer to others, Antara Biswas looks beautiful in her latest post. In a black plain suit with a sequinned dupatta, Biswas chose to wear black coloured bangles as she posed for a picture. Decked in her character, Monalisa’s smile added a flavour of beauty to her latest post. Take a look at the stunning photos that were taken at the sets of Nazar.

Well, we all know how active Antara Biswas on social media is. With over 1.3 million followers on photo-sharing app, sexy lady’s latest uploads have already garnered 18.7k likes. The stunning diva who has been a part of her over 125 Bhojpuri films, makes sure her fans never get disappointed by her work and social media posts.

