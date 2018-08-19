Sharing a breath-taking photo on Instagram, Monalisa said that she was ready to attend the inaugural event of a clothing store, Wrogn Imara, in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun metro mall. Apart from sharing her sizzling photo, Monalisa also shared a photograph with Manu Punjabi. The two were earlier seen together in Big Boss season 10 that was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Monalisa rose the temperature after she posted a classy picture in a gorgeous shimmery pink dress

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently riding high with the success of her recently aired television series, Dayan Ki Nazar, left temperature soaring after she posted a classy picture in a gorgeous shimmery pink dress. Sharing a breath-taking photo on Instagram, Monalisa said that she was ready to attend the inaugural event of a clothing store, Wrogn Imara, in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun metro mall. Apart from sharing her sizzling photo, Monalisa also shared a photograph with Manu Punjabi. The two were earlier seen together in Big Boss season 10 that was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The photo that was shared yesterday has been doing rounds on the social media since the Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa shared it on her Instagram account. Earlier, she had made headlines after she wished her fans the Happy Independence Day in style.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shot to fame after her debut in 2011. The Bhojpuri queen has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is known for her sizzling dance moves.

In her career of over 200 films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with almost all Bhojpuri superstars like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Vikrant, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav and many more.

Apart from being a Bhojpuri superstar, Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas has also been featured in several Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi film industry.

Just a few days ago, Monalisa had shared a reunion photograph on Instagram with two of her old friends. Talking to the media about her negative role in Nazar, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas said that the show has a unique concept and she really wanted to be the part of the show. She added that Nazar gave her the chance to play a negative role on television.

