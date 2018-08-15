Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to Instagram to wish all her fans a very happy Independence Day. Monalisa was the one who stole all the attention as the stunning Bhojpuri diva shared an amazing photo on her Instagram account to wish everyone a happy Independence Day!

It is the occasion of Independence Day and the nation is celebrating the 72nd Independence Day across the country. Everyone is high on their patriotic spirit and everyone is talking about the love they have for their country and how India got Independence after so many years and with so much difficulty. All the Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish everyone a happy Independence Day. However, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa was the one who stole all the attention as the stunning Bhojpuri diva shared an amazing photo on her Instagram account to wish everyone a happy Independence Day!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared a photo in which she was dressed in an all-white suit with folded hands in respect to the flag and the country and wished all her friends and fans a very happy Independence Day.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films. She is currently enjoying the success of her latest supernatural television series Dayan Ki Nazar and was also one of the finalists on the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan following. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got hitched to her longtime beau Vikrant on national television during her stint in popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 and grabbed many eyeballs because of the same. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa takes social media by storm after she shares some stunning and sexy photos on her Instagram account. She has many followers on her Instagram account.

Monalisa is one of the most popular and loved Bhojpuri actresses who is also a terrific dancer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More