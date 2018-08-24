Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is once again taking the Internet by storm with her latest picture on Instagram. One of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema, the actor loves sharing her pictures and video on the photo and video sharing app. The actor has posted a selfie with producer Mahendra Soni, owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, and as always is looking hot.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again taken the Internet by storm and yes for all the good reasons. From being a Bhojpuri film Industry’s most bankable actor to the most entertaining Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa has been dazzling the platforms she has ever been a part of. Recently, the actor shared a hot picture via her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Sharing a perfect selfie with producer Mahendra Soni, owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, the Bhojpuri diva maintains to look hot and beautiful that she always does.

Donning a floral black dress, the actor is striking in the latest Instagram post posted almost an hour ago. Coming to the caption, the actor has expressed her happiness as she is meeting the producer after a long time. Coming back to the photo, well, it is always too difficult to express Monalisa’s beauty in words. Within minutes, the photo has garnered over 8,876 likes and the numbers are increasing with the bullet’s speed. Coming to the comment section, like always, it is overflowing with the love and compliments for Monalisa from her fans.

Here take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking beautiful, hot, graceful and other synonyms to beautiful? Her fans know that Monalisa is a graceful dancer and nobody in the industry can beat her in those desi latkas-jhatkas. She has sone over 200 Bhojpuri films and is considered as one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Currently, Monalisa is dazzling the television screens with Star Plus’s supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar. It has been a month since the show is doing great on the TV. She has also been a part of a wide range of Hindi, Telugu and Bengali films.

Coming to Mahendra Soni, the producer owns SVF, which is a prominent name in the Bengali cinema. The company was established back in 1996, headed by cousins Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni.

