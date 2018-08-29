Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken the Internet by storm with another hot photo that is too hot to handle. Donning a floral blue and red dress, the diva looks stunning in her new avatar. With the picture, the actor has also shared a strong caption, according to which it is never too late to start over.

Queen of Bhojpuri cinema is back and she is back with a bang! Yes, we are talking about Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who never misses a chance to mesmerise her fans with her bold looks. The actor is currently grabbing a lot of appreciation for her performance in Star Plus’ supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar. Meanwhile, the actor is also ruling the social media platforms with her hotter than hell photos and video. The actor recently shared a new photo which has been rapidly taking the Internet by storm. The photo has been posted around an hour ago, and in the short interval, it has garnered over 16,995 views.

Donning a floral blue and red dress, the diva looks stunning in her new avatar. With the picture, the actor has also shared a strong caption, according to which it is never too late to start over. It is just impossible to take your eyes off the striking beauty. Here take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she is gorgeous? Well, yes she is and there is no doubt about it. Coming to the comment section, it is pouring out with best wishes and compliments from fans. However, we are damn sure that it is not something new for Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa.

Monalisa is also considered among one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. Until now, the diva has been featured in over 125 films and has found a niche in Bhojpuri films.

