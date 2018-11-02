When Bhojpuri shares a new photo or video, it is bound to take social media by storm. On November 1, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a boomerang video in which she can be seen bullying a creative along with her co-star on the sets of her hit show Nazar aired on Star Plus. Shared by the diva a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 84K views.

Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensuous and sultry dance moves, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is also a social media sensation and makes the audience go gaga over her whenever she posts her new photos or videos. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, the actor took to her official Instagram account on November 1 and displayed a quirky side to her personality with co-stars on the sets of her show Nazar.

In the boomerang shared on her Instagram account, Monalisa can be seen donning a pink wig along with a blue suit. To add the quirk to video, Monalisa and her co-actor can be seen bullying their creative in all fun and games. While sharing the video, Monalisa wrote ‘Zulm On Our Creative’ and asked someone to save her. With this, she added the hashtag of onset masti.

Shared less than a day ago, the video has already garnered more than 84K views while the social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating her stunning looks and telling her not to bully their creative.

Workwise, Monalisa has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri hits and has worked with one of the most prominent stars of Bhojpuri film industry. However, the diva rose to fame with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10. Currently, the diva is garnering praises for her outstanding performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

