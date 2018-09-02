Monalisa hot photos: The queen of Bhojpuri Cinema and Bigg Boss season 11 contestant is once again melting hearts with a beautiful picture, which she posted on Instagram with her friend Puj Banerjee. She is the perfect example of a curvy woman, who does not care about skinny jeans and abs, and carries herself in the sexiest way.

The hotness has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films, she has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu Cinema

The Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back again with another amazing photo on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a bright pink and green saree paired with a very raunchy golden blouse. The picture was taken with her friend Puja Banerjee, who is a TV actor. Monalisa is quite active on social media, she often sents her fans into a meltdown, thanks to her curvy body and gorgeous looks.

She is the perfect example of a curvy woman, who does not care about skinny jeans and abs, and carries herself in the sexiest way. Recently, he had posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a cold shoulder navy blue floral mini dress. Her body type resembles the iconic Marilyn Monroe, who in the 1950s became one of the most popular American models.

She gained massive popularity when she became the contestant of a popular reality show titled Bigg Boss Season 11. The actor is currently seen in Dayan Ki Nazar, which airs on Star Plus and is a supernatural series.

