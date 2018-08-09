Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to charm the audience with her undeniable charm and persona in her latest show Nazar. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, Monalisa can be seen flaunting a sexy black saree styled with a red lipstick and black bindi.

After winning the hearts of her fans with her jhatkas and matkas on Bhojpuri chartbusters, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to take a big leap with her latest telly show Nazar. As the diva impresses the audience with her sexy dayan avatar in the show, the Bhojpuri sensation shared a brand new teaser of the show on her official Instagram profile. Dressed in a sexy black saree styled with a black bindi and red lipstick, the diva looks absolutely ready for the kill.

Thanking her fans for their overwhelming love and support, Monalisa stated that Nazar is creating so much curiosity and is all set to deliver more and more interesting twists.

Check out the teaser of Monalisa-starrer Nazar here:

Sharing her excitement to enter the show in an interview with Indian Express, Monalisa stated that she wanted to essay a negative role since a long time as she wants to experiment with different shades as an actor.

Talking about how she could never imagine getting a break in such a grand way, Monalisa added her character Mohana is very glamorous. When she will be in human form, people will see her as a sexy seductress while as a dayan, Mohana will be seen in long braids, backwards-facing feet and long nails. She further added that it is a really exciting phase for her as people have seen films on dayan but it will the first time for such as show on Indian Television.

