Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is among those stars who master the talent of updating her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and entertains them with her daily updates and outstanding acting skills on-screens. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to wish her best friend Puja Banerjee a very happy birthday. Recollecting the memories, the actor shares adorable pictures with Puja Banerjee. Talking about the professional front, Monalisa is currently conquering hearts on Instagram with her stupendous performance in the show Nazar on Starplus.

In the daily soap, Monalisa is portraying the role of a Daayan with costars Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput. Monalisa is counted amongst the most hardworking and versatile actors who leaves no chance of spreading her talent in the industry. Till now, the actor has flourished well by working in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and is now sizzling the screens of Hindi Television series.

The show is currently high in TRP charts which proves that the actor has a massive fan base and continues to win hearts with her talent and skills. The actor also appeared in Salman Khan show Bigg Boss with co-contestants Manu and Manveer. The hottie has about 1.6 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the actor is among the top actors of the industry. Some of her hit Bhojpuri films are Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

