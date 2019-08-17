Antara Biswas aka Monalisa did several hot item numbers and one of those is Kaise Me Chumma Liyai Ba which crossed 4 million views on YouTube

Antara Biswas known by her stage name Monalisa has done over 125 Bhojpuri Films and was a Big Boss contestant and is now doing a TV serial Nazar in which she is playing a negative role, she made her Bollywood debut in Blackmail opposite Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty. Monalisa did several hot item numbers for the Bhojpuri Industry. Kaise Me Chumma Liyai Ba is one of her hit item number which crossed over 4 million views on YouTube.

In this song Monalisa is shaking her leg with Pawan Singh, this hot item number shows some quirky moves. Monalisa is wearing a pink Lehanga with blue-pink blouse and Pawan Singh is wearing a black shirt over a blue jeans, in the song she is seen wearing three different outfits, the other outfit is a baby pink saree with a multicolour blouse and the last outfit is mustard yellow lehenga and she is nailing every outfit and is looking super hot in all of them.

Monalisa did songs like Muaai Dihala Rajaji, Pala Satake, Kavan Jaadu Kailu, Jag Hai Pa Jata and Diya Gul Kara. She recently posted a photo of her with her best friend on Instagram, in which they both caught twinning and she even wrote the caption twinning while tagging her best friend Riya Singh in it who always supported her from her very start, Riya keeps posting Mona’s pictures on her Instagram. Riya Singh is Monalisa’s sister in law and moreover her partner in crime.

