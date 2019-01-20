Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is currently winning millions of hearts with her latest workout video and pictures on Instagram. Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the most talented faces of Bhojpuri Industry and leaves no chance of showcasing her talent on screens. The Internet sensation has a huge fan-following and always hits the top priority list of her fans with her regular updates on social media.

Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is among the top hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her sexy photos, stylish outfits, funny Tik Tok videos and shoot pics. The actress has flourished herself well in just a small time span in the Bhojpuri industry and has excelled in every task given to her, rather it is Hindi TV shows or million view garnering dance videos on YouTube. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and deserve all the popularity due to her endless hard work and efforts. Recently, her crazy gym video is drawing attention on Image-sharing platform–Instagram. In the video, she is dancing on a treadmill on some dancing beats. Nidhi is looking sporty, dressed in a hot gym outfit.

The Internet sensation has a huge fan-following of 275k followers which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The hottie is serving the Bhojpuri industry since 2016 and has given major hits in the form of films and dancing videos. The diva is also widely famous for setting the Internet on fire with her sensual dancing moves with Bhojpuri power packs like Pawan Raja, Manoj Tiwari and many more. The avid social media user regularly updates herself on her various social media handles with sexy pictures and appealing videos.

The diva did her Bhojpuri debut in 2016 with the movie–Gadar with Pawan Singh and post to it she has given a series of hit films like–Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi and Mandir Wahi Banayenge and currently the hottie is busy with the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie–Dilwar.

