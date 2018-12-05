Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is best known for her outstanding performances in the industry. She has also appeared in various famous television serials. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking stunning, dressed in a sexy swimsuit.

Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha, is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. The actor has also flourished herself well in Hindi television series. She has appeared in various famous shows – Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Balika Vadhu, Encounter, Beintehaa and Aahat (season 6). The Internet sensation has about 224k followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal updates.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her poolside photos. In the pictures, she is looking tempting, posing inside a pool. Her karma tattoo sometimes gains more attention than the diva. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over numerous likes and comments proving that the diva is her fan’s favorite. Recently, the diva was in headlines for wearing a hot jersey of Star Entertainment Worldwide. The diva leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her selfies, shoot photos and live videos.

Here’s take a look at the viral photo:

Some of her hit Bhojpuri projects are –Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya. Currently, the diva is busy shooting for her upcoming film – Dilwar which is likely to hit the silver screens in 2019.

