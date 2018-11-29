Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell has again let Internet on fire with her hot photos. The sensation took to her Instagram handle, to share her recent poolside photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking stunning, wearing a black swimsuit. Her sultry expressions in the photo are making her fans go crazy on Instagram and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 13K likes.

Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is known for her stunning dance moves and sultry expressions. The hottie seems very active on social media and has about 218K followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram. It seems the diva masters the talent of entertaining her fans with her hot and desi photos and keeps astonishing them with her new avatar. This time too, the lady took to her Instagram handle, to share her sexy photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking hot, wearing a black swimsuit and posing at the poolside with her sultry expressions. In just a few hours, the picture garnered over 13k likes and got flooded with her fans love in the form of comments.

Nidhi, not just rules Bhojpuri cinema but has also worked as a television actress in her early stages of life. Some of her famous television shows are – Balika Vadhu, Adaalat, Encounter, Aahat (season 6), Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Savdhaan India and Ghulaam and Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. Apart from impressing everyone from her acting skills, she masters the talent of surprising everyone by her hot moves. Recently, the Diva was making headlines for revealing the title of her upcoming project –Dilwar. The Bhojpuri movie will hit the silver screen in 2019.

