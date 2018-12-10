Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent uploads, the actor looks adorable, dressed in a traditional outfit. The Internet sensation has about 143k followers which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Poonam Dubey looks hot in her new look

Poonam Dubey hot photos: Poonam Dubey is known for her outstanding performances in Bhojpuri films. The diva never leaves a chance of surprising her fans with her hot and stunning photos on social media. The hottie recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the picture, she is dressed in a traditional outfit, wearing a white and blue suit. With mild makeup and pink lipstick, the actor kills the internet by her looks. Her ear to ear smile makes the actor look more adorable.

The Internet sensation has about 143k followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 143k followers on Instagram. She is also counted among the best dancers of Bhojpuri industry and has featured in a number of hit films like –Ghus Ke Maarab, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam and Munna Mawali. Recently, she was also awarded Best Supporting Actress for the movie Rangdari Tax. The Bhojpuri diva is an avid user of social media and leaves no stone unturned to update her fans with her personal and professional streamlines.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More