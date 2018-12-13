Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey is one of the hottest divas in the regional industry. Undoubtedly, she has a sultry fashion sense which is quite liked by the audience and being an avid social media she keeps on treating her fans with latest photos of her. Creating a buzz on the internet, the Bhojpuri glam queen posted an astonishing still wearing a black saree and flaunting her sexy tattoo. With her curvaceous body and the tattoo, she is sure to melt a million hearts. Take a sneak peak at the hot photo!

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey has once again taken the internet by a storm with her ever so sexy avatar. we have seen her slaying almost every outfit but this black saree is doing a magic for sure. Poonam Dubey is one of the most bankable actor of the regional film industry who has also become a famous personality for her stunning social media updates. The audience not only loved the superb performance of her on-screen but also enjoy her daily-life updates on social media sites. Enjoying a massive fan-following, the diva never misses a chance to impress her fans all over again. The hot and happening actor sets the internet on fire with sultry saree photos.

This time too, leaving everyone breathless, Poonam Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking super-hot. Donning a black saree and accessorizing it with black bangles, Poonam is looking absolutely desi but in a sexy way! We have seen her earlier too dolled-up in beautiful sarees but this photo has something new to it. Poonam Dubey is flaunting her sexy tattoo through this still of her which is at the behind of the waist line. The hottie is striking a sensuous pose for the camera. Take a look yourself!

Isn’t she looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy at the same time? Poonam Dubey surely knows how to slay it with every piece of clothing. But this photo is enought to sweep anyone of their feet. In just a matter on no time, the photo has managed to garner a huge number of likes with comments still bombarding on it. Well, on that note, we have the best stills from her Instagram gallery which will leave you stunned, have a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More