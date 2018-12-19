Poonam Dubey video: Poonam Dubey latest Instagram video is going viral on social media in which she is shooting for her upcoming film. In this fun video, Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey slips during the shoot when her co-actor tried to balance her.

Poonam Dubey video: Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey latest Instagram video has gone viral on social media. Poonam Dubey, who is famous for her instant videos, photos on her social media accounts, has put out a fun video showing her slipping on a carpet during one of her film shooting. Poonam Dubey in her latest Instagram video is seen shooting for one of her scenes which could be from her upcoming film or song. The video is fun to watch as the Bhojpuri star while shooting a bold scene slips on the carpet which is placed near her legs.

Her co-star tries to hold her and balance her as she slips on the carpet while shooting for the scene. The Bhojpuri diva quickly balances her and stands with a smile on her face, enjoying the moment. Her co-star also enjoys the moment and give away a laugh during the shooting.

Poonam Dubey is known for putting video clips from her films, songs on her Instagram page which is liked by millions of her fans and followers. She also regularly puts out her latest photos from shoots and other locations on her Instagram to stronger the bond with her fans, who always remain eager and excited to know the latest from her life.

