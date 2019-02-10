Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey on Sunday took to her official Instagram account to wish all her fans a very happy Basant Panchami. In the video, we see Poonam Dubey dressed in stunning green and golden saree!

One of the most popular and sensational Bhojpuri actresses, Poonam Dubey has been winning hearts with her adorable and breathtaking Instagram photos and videos. The diva, who is also known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry on Sunday shared an adorable video in which she is seen wishing all her fans and followers a very Happy Basant Panchami. The video has taken over the Internet and is being loved by fans!

Dressed in a gorgeous green and golden lehenga, Poonam Dubey looks breathtakingly beautiful as she wishes her friends, family and fans on the occasion of Basant Panchami 2019. Poonam Dubey is one of the most adorable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and her hot and beautiful photos and videos on Instagram taken the Internet by storm! From being an amazing and phenomenal dancer to being an extraordinary actress, Poonam Dubey never fails to impress fans with her charm!

Poonam Dubey has featured in a number of films after she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014. She has starred in films like The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Chana Jor Garam, am Hain Jodi No. 1, among many others and her latest Instagram video has been breaking the Internet!

