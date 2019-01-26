Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has been sharing some stunning and hot photos on her Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Poonam Dubey, the Bhojpuri bombshell is all happy and smiles. Check out her pic!

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey loves her work and her photos and videos from her film shoots are proof of the same! In the latest picture shared by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account on Saturday evening, Poonam Dubey looks amazing as she is seen having a gala time during the shoot of her upcoming film. In the picture, we see Poonam Dubey taking a high jump with a big smile on her face.

Dressed in a black top and blue denim, the Bhojpuri dancing queen looks adorable! Poonam Dubey, besides being a wonderful actress and an amazing dancer is also a fitness freak! The Bhojpuri beauty keeps sharing her workout videos and photos on her official Instagram account which take social media by storm! Poonam Dubey has worked in big Bhojpuri films and many of them are blockbusters.

She has starred with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her stunning and sexy photos on social media and has a massive fan base. She is also called the Instagram queen because of the crazy fan following on Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has featured in films like Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, among many others.

