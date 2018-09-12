One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and social media sensation Gargi Pandit who is also known as Priyanka Pandit has once again taken social media by storm after she posted a photo on her Instagram account. In a red and golden saree, kohled makeup. Gargi looks like a million bucks in her latest Instagram photo that has been breaking the Internet. Gargi's killer expressions and that smile are to die for.

One of the youngest actress of the Bhojpuri cinema, Priyanka Pandit, who is popularly known as Gargi pandit is known for setting the silver screen on fire with her sexy dance moves and sizzling personality and is quite active on social media and keeps on updating her fans about what is going on in her life, her latest movies, and serials. She started her career in the Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 in Jeena Hai Teri Gali Mai and has received a lot of awards as the best supporting actress and newcomer hero.

Since then she has bagged a lot of movies and currently is shooting for her show, her most appreciated performances were seen in Jeena Teri Gali Main, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Janeman, Jigarwala, Ichhadhari, and Deewane, among many others.

In her latest picture on Instagram, Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit is seen shooting on the auspicious occasion of Teej and is wishing all her fans Happy Teej.

Priyanka looks beautiful with her killer smile, kohled makeup and a beautiful red and golden saree.

Her photos and videos take social media by storm and her latest photo has set the Internet on fire! She has now become a social media personality and has a huge fan base on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

