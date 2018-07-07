One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and social media sensation Gargi Pandit who is also known as Priyanka Pandit has once again taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account. Wearing a sexy yellow crop top with black lowers, Gargi looks like a million bucks in her latest Instagram photo that has been breaking the Internet. Gargi's killer expressions and that naughty smile are to die for!

Bhojpuri sensation Priyanka Pandit, who is also known as Gargi Pandit is known for setting the silver screen on fire with her sexy dance moves and sizzling personality. The Bhojpuri diva is also a social media sensation and has a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Gargi aka Priyanka keeps sharing her photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her sexy dance videos. The diva on Friday posted another sexy photo of herself in which she is flaunting her sexy curves.

Complementing her fab look is a pair of blue shades which is making her look even more stunning. One of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit has featured in a number of Bhojpuri and will be soon seen in films like Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se – 2, which is being helmed and backed by Rajkumar R Pandey.

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se – 2 is the second part of blockbuster Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se which was released in 2016. She will also be seen in Badrinath which is being directed by Sanjeev Mishra and Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

Recently, a video in which Priyanka aka Gargi was dancing in the rain had taken the Internet by storm. Her killer dance moves in a sexy dress had driven her fans crazy.

May it be her sultry photos, sexy and seductive dance videos or her funny and hilarious Instagram videos, Gargi never fails to grab all the attention. She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen all thanks to her sizzling dance videos.

