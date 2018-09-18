Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sensuous dance videos posted a beautiful picture on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, September 18, the picture has surely melted many hearts. Dressed in a beautiful blue suit, Rani Chatterjee looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

The diva has gained a great amount of audience and is now going to be seen in Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai

Dressed in a beautiful blue suit, Rani Chatterjee looks astonishing as she poses for the camera. As the hottie is quite active on social media, recently Rani posted a video on her official Instagram page in which was seen killing in a royal blue Anarkali suit while Nidhi was seen in a shiny red lehenga.

The diva made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala. She was featured alongside superstar Manoj Tiwari in the film, which was helmed by Ajay Sinha.

As the film was a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also regarded as the highest grossing Bhojpuri film of that year, Rani came into limelight and gained massive success.

Following which, the diva was seen in many hit films, such as Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani No. 786, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati among others.

The diva has gained a great amount of audience and is now going to be seen in Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai.

